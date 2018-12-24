$0.35 EPS Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.36. Kimco Realty posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kimco Realty.

Several research analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.82.

Shares of KIM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.31. 4,348,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,472,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.35. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

In related news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $74,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,708.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned interests in 450 U.S. shopping centers comprising 78 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

