$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regions Financial Corp (RF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Five analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.40. Regions Financial posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $14.90 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.20 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

RF traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.74. The company had a trading volume of 255,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,255,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $20.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 31.3% during the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 651,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 155,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,496,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,190,000 after acquiring an additional 95,653 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 169,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $612,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 468,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

