$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for BG Staffing Inc (BGSF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BG Staffing Inc (NASDAQ:BGSF) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BG Staffing’s earnings. BG Staffing posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that BG Staffing will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BG Staffing.

Get BG Staffing alerts:

BG Staffing (NASDAQ:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.39 million.

Separately, Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of BG Staffing in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

BG Staffing stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.96. 49,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,049. BG Staffing has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $29.59.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multifamily, Professional, and Commercial. The Multifamily segment offers temporary front office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities. The Professional segment provides skilled temporary IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, and related support personnel.

See Also: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BG Staffing (BGSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BG Staffing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Staffing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.