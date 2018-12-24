-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aileron Therapeutics Inc (ALRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) to report ($0.45) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Aileron Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($2.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Aileron Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.72. 761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,684. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRN. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 105,073 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

