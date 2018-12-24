10,001 Shares in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OPY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Oppenheimer by 60.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,547,000 after buying an additional 114,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oppenheimer by 17.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 712,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,507,000 after buying an additional 105,005 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oppenheimer by 78.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 236,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,483,000 after buying an additional 103,943 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oppenheimer by 705.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 42,685 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Oppenheimer during the third quarter worth $1,304,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.
NYSE OPY opened at $24.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $321.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.32. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $34.15.
Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $237.81 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.86%.
Oppenheimer Profile
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.
