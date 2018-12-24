10,001 Shares in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OPY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Oppenheimer by 60.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,547,000 after buying an additional 114,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oppenheimer by 17.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 712,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,507,000 after buying an additional 105,005 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oppenheimer by 78.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 236,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,483,000 after buying an additional 103,943 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oppenheimer by 705.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 42,685 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Oppenheimer during the third quarter worth $1,304,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

NYSE OPY opened at $24.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $321.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.32. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $34.15.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $237.81 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “10,001 Shares in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/10001-shares-in-oppenheimer-holdings-inc-opy-purchased-by-marshall-wace-llp.html.

Oppenheimer Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY).

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.