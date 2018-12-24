10,371 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (IAU) Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 333,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 197,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 632,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 55,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $12.03 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $13.11.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

