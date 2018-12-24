11,464 Shares in iShares MSCI Finland ETF (EFNL) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its stake in iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 127,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,960,000.

BATS:EFNL opened at $34.52 on Monday. iShares MSCI Finland ETF has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $43.37.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th.

