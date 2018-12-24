$117.34 Million in Sales Expected for Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) to post sales of $117.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Quotient Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.85 million and the highest is $117.68 million. Quotient Technology reported sales of $93.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will report full year sales of $397.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $396.75 million to $397.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $489.83 million, with estimates ranging from $482.93 million to $495.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quotient Technology.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.99 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QUOT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

NYSE QUOT opened at $10.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -79.92 and a beta of 0.15. Quotient Technology has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

In other Quotient Technology news, insider Steven R. Boal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $570,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,423,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,063,595.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chad Summe sold 2,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $36,055.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,138.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,903 shares of company stock worth $1,892,055. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 7.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 7.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 16.4% during the third quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 716,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after buying an additional 100,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc provides digital marketing platform that offers digital coupons and media solutions to consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands, retailers, and shoppers in the United States. The company operates its platform across various distribution networks, reaching approximately 60 million shoppers, including the app and Website of its flagship consumer brand, Coupons.com, other owned and operated properties, and various publisher partners.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quotient Technology (QUOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.