13,165 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.9% of We Are One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 262,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,699,000 after buying an additional 17,520 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 39,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 786,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,841,000 after buying an additional 551,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $128.09 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $118.62 and a 12 month high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 26th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.35.

In other news, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 8,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $1,225,211.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Prince bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $268,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,232.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 514,187 shares of company stock valued at $74,951,528. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

