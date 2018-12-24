$133.88 Million in Sales Expected for Sun Hydraulics Co. (SNHY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) will post sales of $133.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sun Hydraulics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.40 million to $135.10 million. Sun Hydraulics reported sales of $84.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Hydraulics will report full year sales of $503.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $501.70 million to $504.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $594.63 million, with estimates ranging from $581.60 million to $611.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sun Hydraulics.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.42 million. Sun Hydraulics had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

SNHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sun Hydraulics in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Sun Hydraulics to $46.00 and set an “accumulate” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,142,000 after buying an additional 353,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,492,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,565,000 after buying an additional 62,761 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,492,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,565,000 after buying an additional 62,761 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,334,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,506,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,905,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,386,000 after buying an additional 23,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNHY traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.11. 58,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.67. Sun Hydraulics has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $70.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. Sun Hydraulics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Sun Hydraulics Company Profile

Helios Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. Its screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems.

