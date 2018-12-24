1,955 Shares in Aetna Inc (AET) Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AET. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Aetna during the third quarter worth approximately $2,549,565,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aetna by 17.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,063,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,607 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Aetna by 111.2% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,193,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,818 shares during the period. Manikay Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aetna during the third quarter worth approximately $217,252,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Aetna by 19,013.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 895,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 891,166 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Aetna in a report on Monday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Aetna in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aetna from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Aetna from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aetna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.88.

Shares of NYSE:AET opened at $212.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Aetna Inc has a 1 year low of $166.88 and a 1 year high of $213.36.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 billion. Aetna had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aetna Inc will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aetna Company Profile

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

