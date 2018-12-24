$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) This Quarter

Analysts expect National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to announce sales of $2.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.27 billion. National-Oilwell Varco reported sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will report full-year sales of $8.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.64 billion to $9.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow National-Oilwell Varco.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.86.

Shares of NOV traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.43. 2,891,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 1.01. National-Oilwell Varco has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.62%.

National-Oilwell Varco announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 107.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,821 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $395,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,228 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 48.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,588,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $413,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,117 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 197.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,950,274 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $127,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,301 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 15.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,524,434 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $281,073,000 after purchasing an additional 890,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 512.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 870,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,492,000 after purchasing an additional 728,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

