$24.54 Million in Sales Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) will announce $24.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $13.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $79.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $88.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $84.67 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $119.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 88.78%. The company had revenue of $23.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Wedbush set a $11.00 price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 3.10.

In related news, CFO Kathy Yi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $69,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $375,900 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation.

