25,033 Shares in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 61.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 31.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 59.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 130.3% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IOVA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $7.51 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.74.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum acquired 921,053 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $9,496,056.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Iain D. Dukes acquired 12,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,164,106 shares of company stock worth $22,150,897 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

