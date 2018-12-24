2,732 Shares in Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS) Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 52,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 20.3% in the third quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 2,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $3,442,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $2,536,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

NYSE:ADS opened at $149.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $148.55 and a one year high of $278.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.70.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.07. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total value of $24,887,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $39,720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $199,607,500. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “2,732 Shares in Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS) Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/2732-shares-in-alliance-data-systems-co-ads-purchased-by-vident-investment-advisory-llc.html.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.