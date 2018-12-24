29,304 Shares in Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (PZN) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 8.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 823,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 20.1% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 153,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 25,751 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the third quarter worth about $1,166,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 77.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 41,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 58.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PZN stock opened at $8.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $633.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.31. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 million. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 6.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pzena Investment Management, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PZN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pzena Investment Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Pzena Investment Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th.

Pzena Investment Management Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

