$39.50 Million in Sales Expected for Agree Realty Co. (ADC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will post sales of $39.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.62 million. Agree Realty posted sales of $31.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year sales of $147.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.18 million to $148.12 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $179.32 million, with estimates ranging from $151.84 million to $192.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $37.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.97 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 44.17%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADC. Raymond James increased their price target on Agree Realty from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Agree Realty from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Agree Realty from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $63.00 price target on Agree Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

In other news, COO Laith Hermiz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000.

ADC stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.67. The company had a trading volume of 216,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.13. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.62%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 520 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 10.0 million square feet of gross leasable space.

