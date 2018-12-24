3M Co to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $2.91 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (MMM)

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for 3M in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s FY2019 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on 3M from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on 3M from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $183.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. 3M has a 52-week low of $181.98 and a 52-week high of $259.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. 3M had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.32%.

3M announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other 3M news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $184.50 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in 3M by 1,652.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

