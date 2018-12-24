$50.59 Million in Sales Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will post sales of $50.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.44 million to $50.79 million. PROS reported sales of $46.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year sales of $194.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $194.85 million to $195.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $226.68 million, with estimates ranging from $225.56 million to $227.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PROS.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $49.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.94 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Nomura lowered their target price on PROS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PROS in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

PRO opened at $29.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. PROS has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $41.10.

In other PROS news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $313,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dziersk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $63,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,411.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,220 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc, a cloud software company, provides solutions for companies to price, configure, and sell their products and services to their customers. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and e-commerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that deliver insight into pricing practices and provides pricing recommendations, as well as enhances control over pricing execution.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.