5,210 Shares in WesBanco Inc (WSBC) Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSBC stock opened at $36.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. WesBanco Inc has a 52 week low of $35.01 and a 52 week high of $51.12.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $116.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.07 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 24.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WesBanco Inc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.35%.

Several research firms recently commented on WSBC. BidaskClub cut shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. B. Riley set a $45.00 price target on shares of WesBanco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

