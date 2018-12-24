6,400 Shares in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.9% during the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $308,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,414,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,592,000 after buying an additional 77,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,351,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $25.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $45.35.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.46 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.43%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 41,865 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,883,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,585. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $37.00 price objective on Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Craig Hallum lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

