$8.11 Million in Sales Expected for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (SSKN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) to post sales of $8.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.40 million and the lowest is $7.62 million. STRATA Skin Sciences posted sales of $8.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full-year sales of $29.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.51 million to $30.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $34.54 million, with estimates ranging from $34.42 million to $34.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 18.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Dawson James assumed coverage on STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, STRATA Skin Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.92.

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock opened at $2.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.46 million, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87. STRATA Skin Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSKN. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 27,586 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 134,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 63,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 182,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $830,000. 26.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

