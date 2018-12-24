8,834 Shares in Genpact Limited (G) Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Genpact during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Genpact by 17,596.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact stock opened at $26.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $747.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 20.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on G. Wells Fargo & Co set a $32.00 price target on Genpact and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Genpact from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.31.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “8,834 Shares in Genpact Limited (G) Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/8834-shares-in-genpact-limited-g-acquired-by-franklin-resources-inc.html.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; over-the counter services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.