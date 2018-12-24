9,095 Shares in Scholastic Corp (SCHL) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Scholastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,169,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Scholastic by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 21,326 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Scholastic by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Scholastic by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Scholastic by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Scholastic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scholastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $37.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.74. Scholastic Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.94.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $604.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.20 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scholastic Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

In other Scholastic news, insider Alan J. Boyko sold 12,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $583,791.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,413.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith Newman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $105,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,821. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

