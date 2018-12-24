AAR Corp. (AIR) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of AAR worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AAR from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AAR from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

In other AAR news, Director Ronald B. Woodard sold 10,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $477,546.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,482 shares in the company, valued at $582,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $883,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 619,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,091,049.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,609 shares of company stock worth $2,354,979. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $36.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.02. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $51.52.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.10 million. AAR had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 2.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

