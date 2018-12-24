AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in AbbVie by 6,123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $84.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $125.86. The stock has a market cap of $127.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 2,006.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

AbbVie announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.39.

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 16,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $1,495,437.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 286,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 42,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $3,824,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,440 shares of company stock worth $19,529,804 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

