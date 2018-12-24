Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc to Issue Special Dividend of $0.56 (JEQ)

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) declared a special dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.562 per share on Thursday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 28.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:JEQ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 39,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,544. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $9.89.

About Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund

There is no company description available for Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc.

