Accenture Plc to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (ACN)

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Accenture in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 21st. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.58. William Blair also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS.

ACN has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $178.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.85.

Accenture stock opened at $137.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $95.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. Accenture has a 52-week low of $136.93 and a 52-week high of $175.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2,784.6% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider ‘T Noordende Alexander M. Van sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $1,277,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,847,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $327,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,104 shares in the company, valued at $20,619,265.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,717 shares of company stock worth $13,041,890 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

