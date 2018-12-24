Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 57,634 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $272.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Apple from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.36.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $150.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $770.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $149.63 and a one year high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 61,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.33, for a total transaction of $14,403,995.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,970,389.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total transaction of $5,816,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,554,471.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,845 shares of company stock valued at $47,015,677. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

