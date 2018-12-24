AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). AcelRx Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.79). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACRX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price objective on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.93.

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.13. 1,204,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,225. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, Director Mark G. Edwards bought 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $58,374.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,420. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Badri N. Dasu sold 28,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $141,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 60,310 shares of company stock worth $176,980 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 182.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,895 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $154,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 256.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,222 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 62,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 28,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

