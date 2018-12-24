AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

ACRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $10.00 price objective on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $6.00 price objective on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd.

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.13. 1,204,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,225. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.83.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent J. Angotti bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,609.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Edwards bought 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $58,374.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 181,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,420. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 60,310 shares of company stock valued at $176,980. Insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 182.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,895 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $154,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 256.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,222 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 62,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 28,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

