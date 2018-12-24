Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have $7.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ACRS. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $6.98 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $280.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.19. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,578.24% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The company had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anand Mehra purchased 372,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $3,999,999.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Tullman purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 177,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,398. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 481.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 317,847 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 68.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 396.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 402,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 321,458 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 882,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,812,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.

