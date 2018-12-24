Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) to report earnings per share of ($0.75) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is ($1.20). Acorda Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 223%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($2.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acorda Therapeutics.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $28.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

In other news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 225,000 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $4,614,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ron Cohen sold 3,620 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $74,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,043,612.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,345,335 shares of company stock worth $23,947,875 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000.

ACOR traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $13.77. 2,060,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,670. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

Further Reading: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.