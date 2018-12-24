Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) Major Shareholder Sells $641,250.00 in Stock

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 45,000 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $641,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Scopia Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 18th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 121,853 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $2,044,693.34.

On Friday, December 14th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 61,857 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,002,701.97.

On Wednesday, December 12th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 300,000 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $4,890,000.00.

On Monday, December 10th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 35,000 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $667,450.00.

On Thursday, December 6th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 43,801 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $813,822.58.

On Thursday, November 29th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $1,010,000.00.

On Monday, December 3rd, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 225,000 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $4,614,750.00.

On Thursday, October 11th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 143,576 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $2,437,920.48.

On Tuesday, October 9th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 153,858 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $2,658,666.24.

On Tuesday, October 2nd, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 32,649 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $616,739.61.

NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $12.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $615.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Acorda Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $36.35.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.74 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ACOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 10th. TheStreet cut Acorda Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. HC Wainwright set a $28.00 price target on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

