Actuant (ATU) Given Hold Rating at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their hold rating on shares of Actuant (NYSE:ATU) in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Actuant’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Actuant from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Actuant from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised Actuant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Actuant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Actuant from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Actuant presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.89.

NYSE:ATU opened at $19.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. Actuant has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $292.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.70 million. Actuant had a positive return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 3.74%. Actuant’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Actuant will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATU. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Actuant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Actuant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Actuant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Actuant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Actuant by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

About Actuant

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

