Actuant Co. (ATU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATU. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Actuant from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Actuant in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Actuant from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

NYSE:ATU opened at $19.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.13. Actuant has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Actuant had a positive return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $292.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Actuant will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Actuant by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,073,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,454,000 after buying an additional 101,101 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Actuant in the third quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Actuant by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,073,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,454,000 after buying an additional 101,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Actuant by 145.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after buying an additional 205,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Actuant by 8.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

