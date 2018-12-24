Acushnet Holdings Corp (GOLF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.21. Acushnet reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $370.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.70 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 6.10%.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Acushnet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

GOLF stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 41,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,457. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $27.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.28%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. The Titleist Golf Balls segment designs, manufactures, and sells golf balls under the Titleist brands, such as Tour Soft, Velocity, and DT TruSoft, as well as under the Pinnacle brand.

