Adesto Technologies Corp (IOTS) Receives $10.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

IOTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Adesto Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adesto Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th.

In other news, CEO Narbeh Derhacobian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 620,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,386.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies during the second quarter worth $137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 338.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 36,416 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies during the second quarter worth $283,000. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 71.8% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 43,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 18,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 1,756.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 850,068 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IOTS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,151. Adesto Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.10 million, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Adesto Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Adesto Technologies will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors for the Internet of Things (IoT) era. Its portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

