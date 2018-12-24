ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Given a $13.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy adma rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $17.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.58.

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $2.41 on Thursday. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $106.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 243.42% and a negative return on equity of 155.19%. The business had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 37,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

