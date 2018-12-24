Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) Position Raised by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth about $124,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

AAP stock opened at $151.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.17 and a fifty-two week high of $186.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.83%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.41.

In other news, Director Fiona P. Dias sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total transaction of $186,061.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,975.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

