Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (AVK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.11

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.11 and last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 2360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

Get Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.1172 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%. This is a positive change from Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

In related news, insider Advent Capital Management /De/ purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $94,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 113.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,196,000 after buying an additional 650,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,422,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 134.5% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 640,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 367,219 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 184.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 281,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 54.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after buying an additional 276,189 shares in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (AVK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.11” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/advent-claymore-convertible-sec-inc-fd-avk-sets-new-52-week-low-at-12-11.html.

About Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.