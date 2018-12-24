Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27,176 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $8,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,418,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,326,000 after buying an additional 120,481 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 31.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,691,000 after buying an additional 489,725 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 40.5% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,860,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,253,000 after buying an additional 536,697 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at about $57,266,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.0% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 980,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after buying an additional 63,798 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

AJRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, Director Martin Turchin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $188,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,857. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $33.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.88. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $497.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.64 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 3.11%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/aerojet-rocketdyne-holdings-inc-ajrd-shares-sold-by-thrivent-financial-for-lutherans.html.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.