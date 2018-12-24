Akorn (AKRX) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AKRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Akorn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Akorn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Akorn to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

NASDAQ AKRX opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Akorn has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $33.63.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $165.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.36 million. Akorn had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 34.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Akorn will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Bonaccorsi purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKRX. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akorn by 83.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 26,734 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akorn by 7.5% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 180,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akorn in the second quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akorn by 55.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 711,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 252,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Akorn by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akorn Company Profile

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

