Alaska Permanent Capital Management Has $112.26 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,017 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises 18.8% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $112,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 17.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $958,000. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 165,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,230,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,422,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $212,000.

SPY stock opened at $240.70 on Monday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $239.98 and a 52 week high of $293.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.4354 per share. This represents a $5.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 21st. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

