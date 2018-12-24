Alcoa (AA) Given a $45.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a $45.00 price objective on Alcoa (NYSE:AA) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AA. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $53.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.47.

AA opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.40. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Alcoa by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,593,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $953,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459,077 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,137,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,132 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alcoa by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,310,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,152,000 after acquiring an additional 831,410 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Alcoa by 1,432.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 625,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after acquiring an additional 585,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 725,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,020,000 after acquiring an additional 481,971 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company offers aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage and food. It also engages in the aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses; and generation and sale of renewable energy, as well as provision of ancillary services.

