Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) Stake Decreased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Corp lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 7,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $94.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.67 and a 52-week high of $140.77.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 2,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $307,728.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,681.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

