All Sports Price Tops $0.0044 on Exchanges (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $24.43, $13.77 and $33.94. During the last week, All Sports has traded up 42.6% against the US dollar. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $6.48 million and $543,331.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $507.55 or 0.11968890 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000325 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000146 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00030017 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00001365 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00001109 BTC.

About All Sports

SOC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,469,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $13.77, $24.43, $20.33, $32.15, $5.60, $51.55, $33.94, $18.94, $7.50, $10.39 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.