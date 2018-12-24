Alleghany Co. (Y) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,298 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 6.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 23.2% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 45.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the third quarter worth approximately $5,641,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th.

Y stock opened at $594.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $558.50 and a 1-year high of $659.88.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by ($4.57). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 12.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 27.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alleghany news, Director William K. Lavin sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.84, for a total value of $328,859.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/alleghany-co-y-shares-sold-by-citadel-advisors-llc.html.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit reinsurance products.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.