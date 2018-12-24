Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 5,720 Shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc (TBNK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.63% of Territorial Bancorp worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 14.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 39,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 8.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 652,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,218,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $25.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $249.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Territorial Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $32.15.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 22.17%. Analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts.

