Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 113,212 Shares of At Home Group Inc (HOME)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) by 68.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,212 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of At Home Group worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOME. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in At Home Group by 116.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in At Home Group during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in At Home Group by 123.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in At Home Group during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in At Home Group during the second quarter valued at about $312,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HOME shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $47.00 price target on At Home Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. TheStreet cut At Home Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 4,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,258.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip L. Francis purchased 10,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $229,087.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 25,876 shares of company stock valued at $595,345. Company insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of At Home Group stock opened at $16.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. At Home Group Inc has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $40.97.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $267.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.38 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

